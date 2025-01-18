Left Menu

Ministry's Digital Exhibition Shines Light on Welfare Schemes at Mahakumbh

The digital exhibition by India's Information and Broadcasting Ministry at Mahakumbh educates the public on government welfare initiatives, focusing on schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and women's empowerment programs. The exhibition has been well-received for its engaging presentation and informative content on socio-economic empowerment.

IB Ministry's digital exhibition provides insights into Government's schemes (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's digital exhibition at the Mahakumbh is spotlighting key government welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and women's empowerment initiatives like the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. The exhibition aims to educate the public about these socio-economic programs, offering an engaging and informative presentation.

Highlighting government efforts, the exhibition details initiatives such as the reservation of 33% of seats for women in legislative bodies, and the goal to create more Lakhpati Didis, with over 10 crore women already self-reliant. The Namo Drone Didi Scheme is empowering women through technology, as seen in the 1,000 drones distributed to women's self-help groups.

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme's achievements, providing free medical treatment for 68 crore people, and the launch of over 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras offering affordable medicines, are also showcased. The event in Prayagraj garners daily visitors, successfully informing the masses about government initiatives and receiving widespread acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

