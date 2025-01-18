Left Menu

Uttarakhand Gears Up for Flawless 38th National Games

Uttarakhand's DGP, Deepam Seth, conducted a meeting to finalize security plans for the 38th National Games. The event, starting January 28, will see 10,000 players at 19 venues. Comprehensive arrangements, including police deployment and CCTV surveillance, aim to ensure a safe and historic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:41 IST
Meet held to review 38th National Games preparations (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, conducted a comprehensive review meeting via video conferencing with district officials, event commanders, and management agencies to finalize security arrangements for the 38th National Games. The meeting emphasized flawless security, force planning, and equipment needs across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

Seth highlighted the significance of the upcoming games, set to commence on January 28, featuring 10,000 athletes competing in 44 events across 19 venues in nine districts. He urged all officials and organizers to ensure the event's success, presenting it as an opportunity to showcase Uttarakhand's capabilities to a broader audience.

With 10,000 police officers slated for duty, all district in-charges are instructed to coordinate closely with event management agencies to secure safety, accommodation, and smooth traffic flow. Extensive CCTV coverage and control rooms at event locations will bolster surveillance efforts, as per the detailed plans discussed in the high-level meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

