Governor Relaunches Event Management Book, Champions Zero Investment Startups

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma relaunched Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee's book on zero investment event management startups at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. The book, inspired by a 2017 speech by PM Modi, offers insights into building a successful event management business with zero capital, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs and jobless youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:27 IST
Governor Relaunches Event Management Book, Champions Zero Investment Startups
Telangana Governor re- launches Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee's Event Management Book at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, relaunched a pivotal book by social entrepreneur Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee on April 8, 2025, at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. The book, titled 'Event Management: A Zero Investment Start-up Business,' offers a blueprint for launching a business in the event management sector without the need for initial capital.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a seasoned professional with over 25 years in the event industry, has successfully organized more than 4,000 events. Drawing from his extensive experience, he presents strategies and practical insights for aspiring entrepreneurs, making a compelling case for entering the competitive world of event management. His book also stems from inspiration received from a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encouraging Indian youth to be job creators.

Bhattacharjee highlights the importance of innovation and risk-taking in entrepreneurship. By focusing on empowering jobless youth and creating job opportunities at the grassroots, his work aims to inspire a new generation of 'Eventpreneurs' ready to embrace challenges and achieve unprecedented success in the industry.

