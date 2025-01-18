Left Menu

AP Government Initiates Probe into IPS Officer's Alleged Misconduct

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed senior officials to investigate allegations against IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar. This includes potential misconduct and alleged custodial torture of a political figure. Sunil Kumar denies the charges, calling for their dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:19 IST
AP Government Initiates Probe into IPS Officer's Alleged Misconduct
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an inquiry into allegations against IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar. Appointed to lead the investigation is RP Sisodia, currently the Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department. His role as Enquiring Authority is to look into reported misconduct during Kumar's tenure as Additional DGP of CID.

Harish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, has been designated as the Presiding Officer overseeing the case. The charges stem from alleged custodial torture involving former MP and now Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, PV Sunil Kumar has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, he urged for the charges against him to be dropped, maintaining his innocence. The government's decision to appoint an Enquiring Authority reflects its commitment to addressing the serious claims following a detailed examination of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025