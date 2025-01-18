AP Government Initiates Probe into IPS Officer's Alleged Misconduct

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an inquiry into allegations against IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar. Appointed to lead the investigation is RP Sisodia, currently the Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department. His role as Enquiring Authority is to look into reported misconduct during Kumar's tenure as Additional DGP of CID.

Harish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, has been designated as the Presiding Officer overseeing the case. The charges stem from alleged custodial torture involving former MP and now Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, PV Sunil Kumar has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, he urged for the charges against him to be dropped, maintaining his innocence. The government's decision to appoint an Enquiring Authority reflects its commitment to addressing the serious claims following a detailed examination of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)