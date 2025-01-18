National Commission for Women Demands Justice in Shocking Assault Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened following reports of repeated sexual assault and coercive abortions involving a 16-year-old in Faridabad. Responding on social media platform X, the NCW announced that Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed a self-initiated examination of the distressing case, expressing grave concern over the media reports.

The commission has mandated local law enforcement to conduct a comprehensive and swift investigation, while simultaneously ensuring the victim receives necessary medical care, psychological support, and financial compensation. An exhaustive action report is expected from the police within three days to ensure accountability and expedite the justice process.

Ex-NCW Chief and Rajya Sabha member Rekha Sharma lamented the dire circumstances under which young girls live, questioning their safety within their homes and communities. She stressed the urgency of legal action, advocating for severe penalties for those responsible to deter such offenses. Sharma commended the police for apprehending the three suspects promptly, expressing hope that it sets a precedent for future cases.

Police spokesperson SI Yashpal provided details to ANI, revealing that the victim reported the assault on January 16, implicating an auto driver and his accomplices. The investigation remains active, and arrests have been made as authorities pursue further evidence to build the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)