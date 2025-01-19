Left Menu

Libya's Oil Surge: AGOCO Hits Record Production Levels

Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Co. (AGOCO) has achieved its highest production rates in years, reaching 304,000 barrels per day. Prior to this surge, production was estimated at between 260,000 and 270,000 barrels per day. This marks a significant development for the region's oil industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Benghazi | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:02 IST
Libya's Oil Surge: AGOCO Hits Record Production Levels
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation announced on Sunday that its subsidiary, Arabian Gulf Oil Co. (AGOCO), based in Benghazi, has achieved a remarkable production milestone. The company's output surged to 304,000 barrels per day within a 24-hour period.

According to AGOCO's separate statement, this production rate represents the highest it has reached in years, signaling a significant boost in their operational capacity.

Two oil engineers, speaking to Reuters, noted that AGOCO's production levels were previously estimated at between 260,000 to 270,000 barrels per day before hitting these new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025