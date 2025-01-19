TikTok Woes: App Outage Frustrates U.S. Users
TikTok faced a service disruption in the U.S. on Sunday, with its website gradually coming back online for some users. However, the TikTok app itself remained unreachable, leaving users in limbo. The cause of the outage and official response from TikTok has yet to be disclosed.
On Sunday, TikTok's website began to come back online for some users in the U.S., following a service disruption that left many unable to access the platform.
Despite the partial restoration of the website, the popular social media app continued to be unavailable, leading to widespread user frustration.
The company has not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or when full service can be expected to resume.
(With inputs from agencies.)
