Left Menu

TikTok Woes: App Outage Frustrates U.S. Users

TikTok faced a service disruption in the U.S. on Sunday, with its website gradually coming back online for some users. However, the TikTok app itself remained unreachable, leaving users in limbo. The cause of the outage and official response from TikTok has yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:24 IST
TikTok Woes: App Outage Frustrates U.S. Users
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, TikTok's website began to come back online for some users in the U.S., following a service disruption that left many unable to access the platform.

Despite the partial restoration of the website, the popular social media app continued to be unavailable, leading to widespread user frustration.

The company has not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or when full service can be expected to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025