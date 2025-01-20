Left Menu

Tourist Influx Soars as Snow-Covered Guldanda Meadow Reopens in Jammu & Kashmir

Guldanda meadow in Jammu & Kashmir's Bhaderwah sees a surge of tourists after snow-clearance enables access. The scenic spot, 10,000 feet above sea level, offers thrilling snowy landscapes. District administration's prompt action restored highway connectivity, encouraging more visitors to embrace the region's beauty, even during the Chillai Kalan period.

Bhaderwah covered in a thick blanket of snow (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable rise in tourist arrivals has been observed at the famed Guldanda meadow in Bhaderwah, Jammu & Kashmir. This trend follows the reopening of the Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway after snow clearance up to Guldanda, making the picturesque site accessible once again.

Blanketed in snow, the meadow captivates tourists, drawing them from across India to revel in its serene beauty. Standing over 10,000 feet above sea level, Guldanda has become a prime attraction within the Jammu region, inviting tourists to witness its spectacular winter wonderland.

The reopening of roads, a swift action by the District Administration and the Border Roads Organization, under the leadership of DC Doda Harvinder Singh, has facilitated this tourist influx. The Chillai Kalan period brings extremely cold temperatures, yet the allure of the snow-laden landscape continues to be irresistible, keeping tourist spirits high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

