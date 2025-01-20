Left Menu

Picturesque Snowfall Transforms Jammu and Kashmir into Tourist Hub

Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake and Guldanda Meadow have become hotspots as a cold wave grips the region. The reopening of the Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway has led to a surge in tourists exploring the snow-laden landscapes, attracting visitors from across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:15 IST
Picturesque Snowfall Transforms Jammu and Kashmir into Tourist Hub
A thin layer of ice forms on the Dal Lake as cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a brisk Monday morning, Srinagar's renowned Dal Lake has been transformed into a scenic masterpiece, cloaked with frost under the sweeping cold wave that has sent temperatures plummeting to -2°C. The Indian Meteorological Department reports that Srinagar is enduring continued cold conditions with a predicted high of 7°C and partially cloudy skies throughout the day.

Elsewhere, Bhallesa in Doda district is blanketed in snow, turning it into a postcard-perfect landscape. The famed Guldanda Meadow in the region of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah is drawing a substantial number of tourists, eager to experience the winter wonderland.

This tourist influx follows the reopening of the Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway, cleared of snow up to Guldanda. Visitors are seen relishing the snowy expanses of Guldanda Meadow, showcasing it as a newly celebrated destination in Jammu.

Nestled over 10,000 feet above sea level, Guldanda Meadow in Bhaderwah is quickly rising as a beloved tourist attraction this season. The initiatives by District Administration under DC Doda Harvinder Singh, aided by the Border Roads Organization, ensured the reopening of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot highway, granting tourists access to these stunning winter scenes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025