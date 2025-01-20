Picturesque Snowfall Transforms Jammu and Kashmir into Tourist Hub
Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake and Guldanda Meadow have become hotspots as a cold wave grips the region. The reopening of the Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway has led to a surge in tourists exploring the snow-laden landscapes, attracting visitors from across the country.
On a brisk Monday morning, Srinagar's renowned Dal Lake has been transformed into a scenic masterpiece, cloaked with frost under the sweeping cold wave that has sent temperatures plummeting to -2°C. The Indian Meteorological Department reports that Srinagar is enduring continued cold conditions with a predicted high of 7°C and partially cloudy skies throughout the day.
Elsewhere, Bhallesa in Doda district is blanketed in snow, turning it into a postcard-perfect landscape. The famed Guldanda Meadow in the region of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah is drawing a substantial number of tourists, eager to experience the winter wonderland.
This tourist influx follows the reopening of the Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway, cleared of snow up to Guldanda. Visitors are seen relishing the snowy expanses of Guldanda Meadow, showcasing it as a newly celebrated destination in Jammu.
Nestled over 10,000 feet above sea level, Guldanda Meadow in Bhaderwah is quickly rising as a beloved tourist attraction this season. The initiatives by District Administration under DC Doda Harvinder Singh, aided by the Border Roads Organization, ensured the reopening of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot highway, granting tourists access to these stunning winter scenes.
