Rajnath Singh Lauds NCC's Role in Nation-Building at DG NCC Road Camp 2025

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the DG NCC Road Camp 2025 on Monday and lauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for its vital role in the development of India's youth. During the event, he presented the esteemed Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to outstanding NCC cadets.

Singh addressed the cadets, acknowledging the integral role they play in society. He expressed that the training provided by NCC prepares them for future challenges, instilling a sense of pride and responsibility that reflects on the nation. He urged cadets to expand their horizons for everlasting happiness.

Singh highlighted India's unity in diversity, expressing optimism about the cadets' enthusiasm and energy as indicators of a bright national future. He commended the cadets as reflections of India's diverse yet united spirit, amplifying his faith in a prosperous path ahead for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)