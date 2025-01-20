Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Lauds NCC's Role in Nation-Building at DG NCC Road Camp 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the National Cadet Corps' significant contribution to India's youth development at the DG NCC Road Camp 2025. Singh stressed the pride and responsibility that NCC cadets embody, promoting unity in diversity and envisioning a prosperous future driven by their energy and enthusiasm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:29 IST
Rajnath Singh Lauds NCC's Role in Nation-Building at DG NCC Road Camp 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the DG NCC Road Camp 2025 on Monday and lauded the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for its vital role in the development of India's youth. During the event, he presented the esteemed Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to outstanding NCC cadets.

Singh addressed the cadets, acknowledging the integral role they play in society. He expressed that the training provided by NCC prepares them for future challenges, instilling a sense of pride and responsibility that reflects on the nation. He urged cadets to expand their horizons for everlasting happiness.

Singh highlighted India's unity in diversity, expressing optimism about the cadets' enthusiasm and energy as indicators of a bright national future. He commended the cadets as reflections of India's diverse yet united spirit, amplifying his faith in a prosperous path ahead for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025