Vice President Dhankhar Lays Foundation for Indology Centre, Highlights India's Cultural Richness

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology, emphasizing the importance of Indian knowledge and interconnectedness. He praised Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's role in preserving culture and called for revitalization of Indological principles to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:36 IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar marked a significant occasion by laying the foundation stone for the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in New Delhi. In his address, he expressed gratitude, stating, "There can be many caveats, but I take his sentiments as blessings." Dhankhar emphasized that these blessings would inspire him in his duties, always with the nation and its cultural wealth in mind.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of Indian knowledge, the Vice President remarked, "We are not a country in isolation. We take the whole world as one." He reflected on his honor in laying the foundation amid esteemed guests, acknowledging the center's potential to greatly extend the reach of Indology. Dhankhar lauded Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and its visionary founder, Dr. K. M. Munshi, for their unwavering commitment to promoting Indian culture and knowledge systems, especially during times when Western ideas dominated.

Recalling the challenging environment of 1938 when Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan was founded, Dhankhar praised the institution's growth into a beacon of education, culture, and arts globally. He noted Munshi's dedication to India's heritage, which was exemplified in projects like Somnath. The Vice President stressed the significance of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's efforts to keep Indology alive through its work in classical language preservation and the unity of Indian heritage. Concluding his address, Dhankhar urged a renewed dedication to Indology's principles to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

