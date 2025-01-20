Urja Mobility Drives Forward with Innovative Battery Leasing for E-Rickshaws

On Monday, EV solutions startup Urja Mobility launched a new battery leasing program aimed at e-rickshaw drivers across 10 Indian cities. The initiative, named the 'Smart Opex Model', offers drivers access to advanced Lithium-Ion batteries, which boast longer life cycles and minimal maintenance compared to traditional Lead Acid ones.

The inaugural phase covers Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Siliguri, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Puri—cities noted for their high EV adoption rates and tourist traffic. This strategic rollout seeks to help drivers maximize their asset utilization, thereby making electric mobility both accessible and affordable.

Pankaj Chopra, Founder and CEO of Urja Mobility, highlights that the program's flexibility is its strength. Drivers can make affordable monthly payments over 12 to 24 months, after which ownership of the battery is transferred to them. To ensure streamlined operations, Urja Mobility has established service centers in each city to handle installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting tasks, thus assuring uptime for drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)