Sandeep Dikshit Files Defamation Suits Against AAP Leaders Over Alleged False Claims

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has launched civil and criminal defamation lawsuits against Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi and MP Sanjay Singh. The legal actions follow accusations made by the two leaders during a December 26, 2024, press conference in New Delhi, claiming that Dikshit accepted significant funds from the BJP to undermine AAP's electoral prospects.

Dikshit has categorically denied the allegations, labeling them as baseless and damaging to his reputation. He is seeking Rs 10 crore in compensation for reputational harm. The civil case was scheduled for hearing before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Monday but has been postponed to February.

A related criminal defamation case at the Rouse Avenue court resulted in notices being issued to Atishi and Sanjay Singh by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, requiring their appearance on January 27, 2025. Dikshit's complaint contends that the leaders made defamatory statements without evidence. It also highlights that Atishi shared the press conference on her X account, further damaging Dikshit's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)