Sungrow Hydrogen Powers Up: Green Hydrogen Expansion in Oman

In a major development for the green hydrogen sector, Sungrow Hydrogen has inked a supply agreement with ACME Group, marking a noteworthy collaboration on a 320MW green ammonia project in Oman. This venture signifies a significant step forward for Oman's burgeoning green energy strategy in the Middle East.

The agreement involves the provision of advanced hydrogen production equipment by Sungrow Hydrogen, with deliveries set for completion by 2025. The project is poised to commence operations by 2026, initially producing 300 tonnes of green ammonia daily, thereby reinforcing Oman's standing in the global green hydrogen industry.

Sungrow Hydrogen's global influence is expanding, supported by key certifications and the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in China featuring an automated assembly line for ALK electrolyzers. These innovations are set to enhance production efficiency and capacity, aligning with Sungrow's commitment to advancing the green hydrogen landscape worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)