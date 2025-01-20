Left Menu

Sungrow Hydrogen Powers Up: Green Hydrogen Expansion in Oman

Sungrow Hydrogen signs an agreement with ACME Group to supply hydrogen production equipment for a green ammonia project in Oman. This collaboration marks a significant step in Oman's green energy strategy, enhancing its role in the global green hydrogen sector. Major advancements in Sungrow's production technology bolster their position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hefei | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:22 IST
Sungrow Hydrogen Powers Up: Green Hydrogen Expansion in Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a major development for the green hydrogen sector, Sungrow Hydrogen has inked a supply agreement with ACME Group, marking a noteworthy collaboration on a 320MW green ammonia project in Oman. This venture signifies a significant step forward for Oman's burgeoning green energy strategy in the Middle East.

The agreement involves the provision of advanced hydrogen production equipment by Sungrow Hydrogen, with deliveries set for completion by 2025. The project is poised to commence operations by 2026, initially producing 300 tonnes of green ammonia daily, thereby reinforcing Oman's standing in the global green hydrogen industry.

Sungrow Hydrogen's global influence is expanding, supported by key certifications and the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in China featuring an automated assembly line for ALK electrolyzers. These innovations are set to enhance production efficiency and capacity, aligning with Sungrow's commitment to advancing the green hydrogen landscape worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025