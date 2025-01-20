U.S. and Canada Lift Ban on French Poultry Amid Bird Flu Vaccination Debate

The United States and Canada have officially lifted their embargoes on certain French poultry imports, following France's decision in October 2023 to vaccinate ducks against bird flu. This announcement from the French agriculture ministry reflects a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which has wreaked havoc on poultry populations globally, especially in nations like France and the United States.

In an ambitious move, France initiated a nationwide vaccination campaign for its ducks, becoming the world's first major exporter to take such action against bird flu. Despite concerns from some countries that vaccinated birds might not exhibit signs of infection, leaving potential viruses within flocks undetected, French officials successfully negotiated with U.S. and Canadian authorities to prove the safety of their vaccination program.

Following these negotiations, the U.S. has also removed its ban on European Union member exports of duck products. While French poultry exports to North America are minimal, there is a more substantial flow of avian genetics, including hatching eggs and day-old chicks, set to resume export once operational details are clarified between French, U.S., and Canadian health authorities.

