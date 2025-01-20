IMF Approves $248 Million Disbursement for Ethiopia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has successfully concluded the second review of Ethiopia's economic program. This significant development is set to bolster Ethiopia's financial resources.

Following the review, the IMF board has approved a substantial immediate disbursement of approximately $248 million to Ethiopia. This financial aid aims to support the country's economic stability and growth.

With this approval, the IMF continues to play a crucial role in assisting Ethiopia in navigating its financial challenges, ensuring that the necessary resources are made available in a timely manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)