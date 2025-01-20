Left Menu

IMF Approves $248 Million Disbursement for Ethiopia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed its second review of Ethiopia's program, leading to an immediate disbursement of approximately $248 million. This decision comes after the board's approval, providing essential financial support to Ethiopia.

IMF Approves $248 Million Disbursement for Ethiopia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has successfully concluded the second review of Ethiopia's economic program. This significant development is set to bolster Ethiopia's financial resources.

Following the review, the IMF board has approved a substantial immediate disbursement of approximately $248 million to Ethiopia. This financial aid aims to support the country's economic stability and growth.

With this approval, the IMF continues to play a crucial role in assisting Ethiopia in navigating its financial challenges, ensuring that the necessary resources are made available in a timely manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

