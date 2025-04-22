The Vatican Mourns: Pope Francis' Unexpected Passing Sparks Global Attention

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, setting in motion traditional Vatican processes for a papal transition. Cardinals gathered at the Vatican to organize his funeral, which global leaders are scheduled to attend.

The pontiff, known for his progressive approach and clashes with traditionalists, unexpectedly passed away due to a stroke and cardiac arrest. This comes after a recent hospital stay for double pneumonia, which he seemed to recover from.

A conclave to elect his successor is anticipated in the coming weeks, with no immediate frontrunner identified. Francis' leadership involved overhauling Vatican administration and addressing abuse scandals, creating a legacy that could influence his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)