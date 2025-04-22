Iran and China Forge Deeper Ties Ahead of Key Nuclear Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, is scheduled to visit China on April 23, a trip confirmed by an announcement from the Chinese foreign ministry this Tuesday.

During his visit, Araghchi will engage in discussions with Chinese officials on bilateral relations and other international and regional issues, according to ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press briefing.

This visit is especially significant in reinforcing the political trust between Iran and China as Tehran prepares for another round of nuclear negotiations with Washington, set for Saturday in Oman.

