In a strategic move, China has deployed a monitoring team to Myanmar, tasked with overseeing the ceasefire agreement between the Myanmar junta and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army. This was confirmed by a representative of the Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Highlighting its commitment to regional stability, China plans to continue encouraging peace talks. The nation's involvement aims to strengthen ties and ensure consistent dialogue among all concerned parties within Myanmar.

According to Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, China's efforts alongside Myanmar stakeholders are crucial in maintaining peace and stability along the border, an area of mutual interest for both nations.

