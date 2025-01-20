Gujarat's Comprehensive Initiative: School Safety Week 2025 Launched

The Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) and the Education Department have launched a statewide 'School Safety Week-2025' initiative. This program, inaugurated by an inspiring message from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will run in all 33,000 government primary schools, emphasizing disaster management awareness.

Chief Minister Patel, via a video message on BISAG's Vande Gujarat Channel-1, urged schools to engage students with various activities, including mock drills and training sessions, highlighting the critical importance of disaster preparedness. The week began with best wishes extended from the Chief Minister to schools and GSDMA.

According to Anupam Anand, GSDMA's CEO, the five-day program will feature a series of events, including comprehensive mock drills supported by the NDRF and SDRF. Health-related drills and competitions will also be hosted with partners like the Indian Red Cross. Awareness initiatives, such as rallies and exhibitions, will further educate students on disaster readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)