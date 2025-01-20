CM Dhami Rallies for Triple-Engine Government in Rishikesh Ahead of Elections

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a compelling appeal to Rishikesh residents on Monday, seeking their support for BJP's mayoral candidate Shri Shambhu Paswan and other councillor hopefuls in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Dhami spoke at a public meeting, asserting that Rishikesh holds an essential place as a cultural epicenter, representing both 'Devbhoomi' and India as a whole. He reiterated the state government's commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state through enhanced infrastructure and sustainable development goals.

The Chief Minister took a dig at the Congress party, accusing it of sowing division, while championing the BJP for its focus on unity and development. Dhami confidently assured the audience that a 'triple-engine government' would prioritize solving Rishikesh's challenges.

Earlier, Dhami participated in a roadshow supporting BJP's municipal president candidate Kishore Bhatt and other councillors from Uttarkashi.

Echoing optimism, Dhami highlighted widespread public backing for a 'triple-engine government' throughout municipal bodies in Uttarakhand. The State Election Commission has announced elections for January 23, with votes set to be counted on January 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)