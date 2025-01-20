CM Dhami Rallies for Triple-Engine Government in Rishikesh Ahead of Elections
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged Rishikesh voters to support BJP candidates ahead of municipal elections. He emphasized Rishikesh's cultural significance and the BJP's developmental goals, while criticizing the Congress party for division. He expressed confidence in forming a 'triple engine government' to swiftly resolve local issues.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a compelling appeal to Rishikesh residents on Monday, seeking their support for BJP's mayoral candidate Shri Shambhu Paswan and other councillor hopefuls in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.
Dhami spoke at a public meeting, asserting that Rishikesh holds an essential place as a cultural epicenter, representing both 'Devbhoomi' and India as a whole. He reiterated the state government's commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state through enhanced infrastructure and sustainable development goals.
The Chief Minister took a dig at the Congress party, accusing it of sowing division, while championing the BJP for its focus on unity and development. Dhami confidently assured the audience that a 'triple-engine government' would prioritize solving Rishikesh's challenges.
Earlier, Dhami participated in a roadshow supporting BJP's municipal president candidate Kishore Bhatt and other councillors from Uttarkashi.
Echoing optimism, Dhami highlighted widespread public backing for a 'triple-engine government' throughout municipal bodies in Uttarakhand. The State Election Commission has announced elections for January 23, with votes set to be counted on January 25.
(With inputs from agencies.)