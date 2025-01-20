Left Menu

CM Dhami Rallies for Triple-Engine Government in Rishikesh Ahead of Elections

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged Rishikesh voters to support BJP candidates ahead of municipal elections. He emphasized Rishikesh's cultural significance and the BJP's developmental goals, while criticizing the Congress party for division. He expressed confidence in forming a 'triple engine government' to swiftly resolve local issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:03 IST
CM Dhami Rallies for Triple-Engine Government in Rishikesh Ahead of Elections
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during his roadshow in Rishikesh.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a compelling appeal to Rishikesh residents on Monday, seeking their support for BJP's mayoral candidate Shri Shambhu Paswan and other councillor hopefuls in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Dhami spoke at a public meeting, asserting that Rishikesh holds an essential place as a cultural epicenter, representing both 'Devbhoomi' and India as a whole. He reiterated the state government's commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state through enhanced infrastructure and sustainable development goals.

The Chief Minister took a dig at the Congress party, accusing it of sowing division, while championing the BJP for its focus on unity and development. Dhami confidently assured the audience that a 'triple-engine government' would prioritize solving Rishikesh's challenges.

Earlier, Dhami participated in a roadshow supporting BJP's municipal president candidate Kishore Bhatt and other councillors from Uttarkashi.

Echoing optimism, Dhami highlighted widespread public backing for a 'triple-engine government' throughout municipal bodies in Uttarakhand. The State Election Commission has announced elections for January 23, with votes set to be counted on January 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025