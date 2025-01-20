Tripura Unveils Cultural & Entrepreneurial Drive at Purvottar Adi Bazar

On Monday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Purvottar Adi Bazar, marking a cultural milestone as all eight Northeast states participated. He highlighted the state's vast tourism and religious potential while recalling the 'Look East Policy' under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, now evolved into the 'Act East Policy' under PM Modi.

Chief Minister Saha stressed the importance of self-reliance, urging citizens to move beyond seeking government jobs and financial assistance. He encouraged individuals to become financial institutions themselves, aspiring entrepreneurs who can generate employment. 'Northeast is on the path of progress,' he affirmed.

Coinciding with this, a unique art and craft exhibition opened on Friday at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, as part of Police Week celebrations. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Saha and attended by DGP Amitabh Ranjan, the event showcased 252 artworks by police personnel, revealing their artistic talents beyond their usual duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)