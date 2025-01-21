Trump's Second Term Sparks Market Relapse: Pro-Business Policies with Potential Costs

As Donald Trump assumed office for a second term, the financial markets showed familiar jitters, balancing his pro-business approach with concerns over imminent tariffs. Stocks responded positively to his agenda, yet the currency market reflected apprehension following Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico.

This approach recalls the patterns of Trump's first term, where robust but volatile market conditions prevailed. Investors are more inclined to overlook Trump's bold declarations this time, showing a preference for substance over rhetoric. Trump's broad trade and economic strategies offer potential gains, though investors cautious of inflationary pressures await specific policy actions.

Additionally, Trump's deregulatory stance plays well with Wall Street, leaving stakeholders eyeing the cryptocurrency sector for notable developments under his leadership. As the incoming administration gears up, the familiar mix of opportunity and uncertainty dominates investor sentiment, with attention squarely on the specifics of Trump's economic maneuvers.

