Trump's Second Term Sparks Market Relapse: Pro-Business Policies with Potential Costs

Donald Trump's second inauguration evokes market volatility, reflecting his pro-business agenda, potential tariffs, and deregulation promises. While investors crave clarity on trade measures, Trump's focus on U.S.-centric policies and a favorable stance on crypto signal both growth prospects and inflation risks. Stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic yet vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Donald Trump assumed office for a second term, the financial markets showed familiar jitters, balancing his pro-business approach with concerns over imminent tariffs. Stocks responded positively to his agenda, yet the currency market reflected apprehension following Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico.

This approach recalls the patterns of Trump's first term, where robust but volatile market conditions prevailed. Investors are more inclined to overlook Trump's bold declarations this time, showing a preference for substance over rhetoric. Trump's broad trade and economic strategies offer potential gains, though investors cautious of inflationary pressures await specific policy actions.

Additionally, Trump's deregulatory stance plays well with Wall Street, leaving stakeholders eyeing the cryptocurrency sector for notable developments under his leadership. As the incoming administration gears up, the familiar mix of opportunity and uncertainty dominates investor sentiment, with attention squarely on the specifics of Trump's economic maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

