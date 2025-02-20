Left Menu

Crypto Chaos: The $99 Million Libra Scandal Unraveled

A crypto token scandal in Argentina saw $99 million withdrawn from its marketplace. President Javier Milei was linked to the token, but he denied involvement. Blockchain researchers found funds were withdrawn by wallets tied to the creator. The incident raised suspicions of financial misconduct and mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major scandal striking Argentina's crypto scene, around $99 million was extracted from a controversial coin's marketplace. Blockchain researchers pegged the withdrawals to eight digital wallets linked to the token's creator.

Argentinian President, Javier Milei, found himself caught in the controversy after initially promoting the coin on social media, only to later delete the post and deny any association. The coin's value saw a dramatic rise followed by a swift crash, prompting a federal investigation into Milei's potential involvement.

Blockchain analytics firm, Chainalysis, traced the withdrawals back to wallets receiving coins directly from $LIBRA's creators, raising questions of financial misconduct. Despite the outrage, wallets involved still hold considerable value in digital assets, with implications for those connected to the launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

