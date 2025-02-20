Crypto Chaos: The $99 Million Libra Scandal Unraveled

In a major scandal striking Argentina's crypto scene, around $99 million was extracted from a controversial coin's marketplace. Blockchain researchers pegged the withdrawals to eight digital wallets linked to the token's creator.

Argentinian President, Javier Milei, found himself caught in the controversy after initially promoting the coin on social media, only to later delete the post and deny any association. The coin's value saw a dramatic rise followed by a swift crash, prompting a federal investigation into Milei's potential involvement.

Blockchain analytics firm, Chainalysis, traced the withdrawals back to wallets receiving coins directly from $LIBRA's creators, raising questions of financial misconduct. Despite the outrage, wallets involved still hold considerable value in digital assets, with implications for those connected to the launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)