Delhi High Court Upholds Use of Electronic Voting Machines Amid Challenge
The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal challenging the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections. The petitioner claimed that Section 61-A of the law mandates individual justifications for EVM usage per constituency. The court found no merit in the appeal and supported the ECI's established protocol.
In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal challenging the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections across various constituencies. The petitioner argued that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must provide specific reasons for the deployment of EVMs in each constituency in accordance with Section 61-A of the Representation of the People Act (RP Act).
The court's decision, articulated by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized that the petition lacked substance. The bench highlighted that the ECI had already issued comprehensive directions, placing them on record, to clarify where EVMs would be employed, thus following the statutory framework.
Previously, in July 2024, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also dismissed similar claims, recommending that redundant litigation be avoided. Despite the petitioner's assertions that the ECI ignored constituency-specific circumstances necessary for EVM use, the bench concluded that the existing provisions did not support the demand for separate evaluations for individual constituencies.
