Madhya Pradesh CM Pays Tribute to Hemu Kalani, Considers Liquor Ban in Religious Cities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid homage to freedom fighter Hemu Kalani on his death anniversary by garlanding Kalani's statue in Ujjain's Sindhi Colony. He emphasized the importance of honoring freedom fighters and how their sacrifices continue to inspire pride and unity within society.

On social media, Chief Minister Yadav shared reflections on Kalani's courage and dedication, stating that his stories would motivate future generations to serve the nation. During the event, Yadav engaged with citizens and public representatives, reiterating the significance of preserving national history.

Furthermore, Yadav disclosed the state's intention to potentially ban liquor in religious cities, a move aligned with community sentiments and advice from religious leaders. He indicated that policy revisions are being seriously considered to maintain the sanctity of these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)