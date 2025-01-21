Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Pays Tribute to Hemu Kalani, Considers Liquor Ban in Religious Cities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commemorated freedom fighter Hemu Kalani's Balidan Diwas in Ujjain, highlighting his enduring legacy. Yadav also revealed plans to consider a liquor ban in religious cities, aiming to preserve their sanctity following community feedback and seers' recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Pays Tribute to Hemu Kalani, Considers Liquor Ban in Religious Cities
MP CM Mohan Yadav paying tribute to Hemu Kalani in Ujjain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid homage to freedom fighter Hemu Kalani on his death anniversary by garlanding Kalani's statue in Ujjain's Sindhi Colony. He emphasized the importance of honoring freedom fighters and how their sacrifices continue to inspire pride and unity within society.

On social media, Chief Minister Yadav shared reflections on Kalani's courage and dedication, stating that his stories would motivate future generations to serve the nation. During the event, Yadav engaged with citizens and public representatives, reiterating the significance of preserving national history.

Furthermore, Yadav disclosed the state's intention to potentially ban liquor in religious cities, a move aligned with community sentiments and advice from religious leaders. He indicated that policy revisions are being seriously considered to maintain the sanctity of these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025