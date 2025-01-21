Tragic Game: Man Loses Life in Train Accident

A tragic accident occurred when a 22-year-old man from Chhidda village, identified as Ravi Verma, lost his life after being hit by a train near his home. He was reportedly engaged in a mobile game while wearing earphones and sitting on the railway track.

The accident took place on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway line, close to Chhidda village, under the jurisdiction of Ramganj police station. Local police have confirmed that Verma was struck by the train and died instantly at the scene.

Ramganj SHO Ajyendra Patel stated that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distraction near railway lines.

