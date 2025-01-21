Left Menu

Tragic Game: Man Loses Life in Train Accident

Ravi Verma, a 22-year-old resident of Chhidda village, died after being struck by a train while playing a mobile game on the tracks with earphones on. The incident occurred near Chhidda village under Ramganj police station. Local authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:28 IST
Tragic Game: Man Loses Life in Train Accident
man
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred when a 22-year-old man from Chhidda village, identified as Ravi Verma, lost his life after being hit by a train near his home. He was reportedly engaged in a mobile game while wearing earphones and sitting on the railway track.

The accident took place on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway line, close to Chhidda village, under the jurisdiction of Ramganj police station. Local police have confirmed that Verma was struck by the train and died instantly at the scene.

Ramganj SHO Ajyendra Patel stated that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distraction near railway lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025