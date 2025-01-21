Tragic Game: Man Loses Life in Train Accident
Ravi Verma, a 22-year-old resident of Chhidda village, died after being struck by a train while playing a mobile game on the tracks with earphones on. The incident occurred near Chhidda village under Ramganj police station. Local authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination.
A tragic accident occurred when a 22-year-old man from Chhidda village, identified as Ravi Verma, lost his life after being hit by a train near his home. He was reportedly engaged in a mobile game while wearing earphones and sitting on the railway track.
The accident took place on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway line, close to Chhidda village, under the jurisdiction of Ramganj police station. Local police have confirmed that Verma was struck by the train and died instantly at the scene.
Ramganj SHO Ajyendra Patel stated that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distraction near railway lines.
