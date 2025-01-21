Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet's Sacred Gathering: A Meeting at the Sangam

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold a special Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj on January 22. All 54 ministers are expected to attend and approve significant proposals. Post-meeting, the Cabinet will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, marking a repeat of a 2019 ritual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:59 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to hold a pivotal Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on January 22. This meeting, to be attended by all 54 ministers, aims to approve crucial proposals and schemes that could shape the state's future trajectory.

Initially slated for the Mela Authority Auditorium, the location was switched to Triveni Sankul in Arail to minimize disruption for pilgrims visiting the sacred Sangam. Concerns over potential disturbances from VIP security protocols necessitated this change, ensuring both governance and religious activities proceed smoothly.

Following deliberations, the Cabinet will partake in a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead this symbolic gesture of spirituality, reminiscent of a similar event in 2019. Deputy Chief Ministers and a full contingent of ministers, including those with independent and state charges, will accompany him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

