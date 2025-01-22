Jon Kroll and Aimee McCammon Appointed to NZ Film Commission Board

Two prominent professionals, Jon Kroll and Aimee McCammon, have been appointed to the New Zealand Film Commission Board, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith announced. Their addition is expected to bring significant industry expertise, governance acumen, and commercial insight to the Commission.

“I am delighted to appoint these two new board members who will bring a wealth of experience to support the growth and development of New Zealand’s film industry,” Goldsmith said.

About the Appointees

Jon Kroll is an Emmy-winning producer, director, and writer with over 30 years of experience in both film and television. He is renowned for his work on shows like Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, a National Geographic series he has overseen since its inception. Kroll’s extensive background in storytelling and production is anticipated to provide valuable insights into the creative and operational aspects of filmmaking.

Aimee McCammon brings a complementary set of skills, with 12 years of governance experience and 18 years in senior leadership roles. Currently serving as the CEO of Pic’s Peanut Butter, McCammon has held executive roles in notable organizations, including Augusto Group and Park Road Post Production. Her contributions to arts and culture extend to her board roles with the Arts Foundation and Boosted.

Their appointments come as the Film Commission continues its mission to support New Zealand filmmakers and grow the industry both domestically and internationally.

Acknowledgment of Outgoing Member

Goldsmith also expressed gratitude to Pania Gray, an outgoing board member, for her significant contributions to the New Zealand film industry during her tenure.

“I’d like to thank Pania Gray for her dedication and service to the Commission. Her efforts have greatly supported the growth of New Zealand’s film industry and laid the groundwork for future successes,” Goldsmith said.

Expanded Vision for the Film Commission

The new appointments align with the Commission’s strategic goals to strengthen the industry’s global presence and foster local talent. With Kroll’s creative production expertise and McCammon’s strategic leadership, the Commission is well-positioned to navigate emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

Film industry insiders have welcomed the announcement, citing the duo’s impressive credentials and ability to contribute meaningfully to the Commission’s vision.

The appointments are effective immediately, with both Kroll and McCammon expected to take active roles in shaping the future of New Zealand’s vibrant film industry.