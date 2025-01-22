NIA Cracks Down on ISI-Linked Terrorists in Punjab, UP, and Uttarakhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up efforts to solve the Chandigarh grenade blast case, conducting raids at 16 locations spread across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These operations are part of an investigation initiated due to concerns that the blast, which took place last year in Chandigarh, had direct connections to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) networks.

On September 13, 2024, the Punjab Police, in coordination with central authorities, announced a breakthrough with the arrest of a suspect, claiming the masterminds behind the attack were ISI-backed Pakistani terrorist Harwinder Singh, associated with Babbar Khalsa International, and US-based Harpreet Singh. The nerve center of these raids was in Punjab, where 14 of the 16 targeted locations were searched.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav disclosed the arrest of Rohan Masih from Amritsar, believed to have received logistical help from Harpreet Singh. The investigation revealed a complex network involving the supply of explosives and financial resources. Post-assault, the accused moved across different cities, eventually leading to the apprehension of another suspect, Vishal, highlighting a cross-regional chase by law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)