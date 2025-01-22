Expired Drugs and PPE Procurement Scandal Shake Kerala's Government

The Opposition in Kerala has accused the state's ruling government of corruption and financial mismanagement, prompted by findings in a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The report unearthed alarming practices, including the supply of expired drugs to hospitals and questionable procurement of PPE kits during the pandemic.

VD Satheesan, the Opposition leader, criticized the government for supplying expired medications to 26 hospitals over various instances from 2016 to 2022. According to the CAG report, the value of these expired drugs amounted to 0.89 lakhs. Satheesan has demanded a thorough investigation into these claims, already under scrutiny by Lokayukta.

Further scrutiny envelops Kerala's procurement of PPE kits during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. The CAG report highlighted that the government sanctioned the purchase of PPE kits at exorbitant rates, sometimes up to 300% higher than standard unit rates, leading to Rs10.23 crore in excess spending. The Opposition alleges undue favoritism toward San Pharma company in the procurement process.

(With inputs from agencies.)