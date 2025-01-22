Amid Rising Tariff Tensions, China Stocks and Currency Face Pressure

China's stocks and currency faced renewed pressure on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump heightened tariff rhetoric against Beijing, attributing it to China's involvement in the fentanyl trade.

The onshore Chinese yuan fell 0.1% against the dollar, while Chinese stocks dropped almost 1%, interrupting a four-day streak of gains. Trump's comments about a possible 10% tariff on Chinese imports have caused uncertainty and skepticism among investors and analysts, with Amundi's head of Emerging Markets, Yerlan Syzdykov, highlighting doubts about the swift implementation of such tariffs.

Despite the uncertainty, emerging markets displayed mixed responses. The Russian rouble advanced amid easing geopolitical tensions, and the Mexican peso rose slightly. Investors remain cautious, anticipating further details on tariffs and their potential to impede global economic growth.

