Amid Rising Tariff Tensions, China Stocks and Currency Face Pressure

China's stocks and currency took a hit as President Trump reignited tariff rhetoric against Beijing, citing fentanyl imports. Emerging markets responded with varied movements, anticipating potential global economic impacts. The focus remained on how quickly these tariffs could be implemented and their broader economic consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stocks and currency faced renewed pressure on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump heightened tariff rhetoric against Beijing, attributing it to China's involvement in the fentanyl trade.

The onshore Chinese yuan fell 0.1% against the dollar, while Chinese stocks dropped almost 1%, interrupting a four-day streak of gains. Trump's comments about a possible 10% tariff on Chinese imports have caused uncertainty and skepticism among investors and analysts, with Amundi's head of Emerging Markets, Yerlan Syzdykov, highlighting doubts about the swift implementation of such tariffs.

Despite the uncertainty, emerging markets displayed mixed responses. The Russian rouble advanced amid easing geopolitical tensions, and the Mexican peso rose slightly. Investors remain cautious, anticipating further details on tariffs and their potential to impede global economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

