Uttarakhand CM Criticizes AAP, Champions 'Double-Engine' Government

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami delivered a sharp rebuke to the Aam Aadmi Party's governance in Delhi during a roadshow on Wednesday, assailing it for unmet promises. He claimed the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration has failed Delhiites by misleading them with unfulfilled promises of new hospitals and educational institutions.

Dhami highlighted the disparity between the purported achievements of the AAP government and what he described as the effective 'double-engine' governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing the absence of corruption charges elsewhere, he urged Delhi voters to choose a corruption-free administration committed to development.

The Chief Minister further condemned the AAP's handling of the environment, pointing specifically to the polluted state of the Yamuna in Delhi. He criticized the local government for not rolling out Ayushman Yojana, thereby withholding healthcare access from the public. Dhami's campaign presence aimed to bolster BJP candidate Poonam Sharma for the upcoming elections.

