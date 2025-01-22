Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Criticizes AAP, Champions 'Double-Engine' Government

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a fierce critique against the AAP government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises and engaging in corruption. He emphasized the success of 'double-engine' governments and urged Delhi's electorate to choose progress over deceit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand CM Criticizes AAP, Champions 'Double-Engine' Government
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami delivered a sharp rebuke to the Aam Aadmi Party's governance in Delhi during a roadshow on Wednesday, assailing it for unmet promises. He claimed the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration has failed Delhiites by misleading them with unfulfilled promises of new hospitals and educational institutions.

Dhami highlighted the disparity between the purported achievements of the AAP government and what he described as the effective 'double-engine' governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing the absence of corruption charges elsewhere, he urged Delhi voters to choose a corruption-free administration committed to development.

The Chief Minister further condemned the AAP's handling of the environment, pointing specifically to the polluted state of the Yamuna in Delhi. He criticized the local government for not rolling out Ayushman Yojana, thereby withholding healthcare access from the public. Dhami's campaign presence aimed to bolster BJP candidate Poonam Sharma for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025