Gujarat Pioneers Fast-Track Anganwadi Modernization with Cutting-Edge Technology

In a significant move towards modernizing educational and welfare infrastructure, the Gujarat government has embarked on the construction of 607 Anganwadi-Nand Ghars. Utilizing Light Gauge Steel Frame Technology, the project was digitally inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Gandhinagar.

The ambitious initiative, conducted under the aegis of Corporate Social Responsibility by the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC group), includes collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department. The e-inauguration event, also attended by key state ministers, emphasizes the centers' essential role in nurturing future generations.

With plans to integrate advanced building technologies, these centers will contribute to both state and national development goals. Designed to be completed within just 60 days, the Anganwadis aim to offer sustainable, high-quality environments resistant to natural calamities, ensuring a stable foundation for young children's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)