Tech Stocks Surge as Trump Unveils AI Infrastructure Plan

Global markets saw a boost on Wednesday, led by a rise in technology stocks. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump outlined substantial plans for AI infrastructure investment, causing the dollar to slip amid tariff delays.

Trump's declaration prompted a consortium of OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to invest $500 billion in data AI centers. This announcement saw SoftBank shares soar by 10.6% in Tokyo and Oracle rise by 8.5% on Wall Street. Subsequently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq experienced a 1% lift.

Despite threats of U.S. tariffs on the European Union, stocks in Europe remained strong, with the pan-continental STOXX 600 reaching a record level. Asia's markets exhibited mixed results, with Japanese shares climbing due to gains in SoftBank.

