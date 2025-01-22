Odisha Constitutes Sixth State Finance Commission Preceding 16th Finance Commission Visit

The Odisha government has constituted the sixth State Finance Commission, setting the stage for the upcoming inspection by the 16th Finance Commission scheduled for February.

The finance department released a notification stating that retired IAS officer Arun Kumar Panda has been appointed as the chairman of the State Finance Commission. The team comprises Prof Asit Ranjan Mohanty from XIMB, Prof Amaresh Samantray from Pondichery University, and Prof Bibhu Prasad Nayak from TISS as members.

Dr Satya Priya Rath, serving as additional secretary in the finance department, will take on the role of member secretary. The commission's chairman and members have been given a six-month term in office, according to the notification issued Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)