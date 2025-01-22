Left Menu

Go Digit Sees Profits Soar as Insurance Demand Grows

Go Digit, a general insurance firm backed by Fairfax, reported a nearly three-fold increase in net profit to Rs 119 crore for the December 2024 quarter. The company's gross written premium also rose, while assets under management saw significant growth by the year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

General insurance firm Go Digit reported a dramatic rise in profits for the last quarter of 2024, showcasing a near three-fold increase to Rs 119 crore compared to Rs 43 crore from the same period the previous year.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the gross written premium rose to Rs 2,677 crore, reflecting strong business growth over Rs 2,428 crore in the corresponding period of 2023.

The company's assets under management also saw considerable growth, reaching Rs 18,939 crore by December 31, 2024, up from Rs 15,764 crore at the end of March 31, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

