Go Digit Sees Profits Soar as Insurance Demand Grows

General insurance firm Go Digit reported a dramatic rise in profits for the last quarter of 2024, showcasing a near three-fold increase to Rs 119 crore compared to Rs 43 crore from the same period the previous year.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the gross written premium rose to Rs 2,677 crore, reflecting strong business growth over Rs 2,428 crore in the corresponding period of 2023.

The company's assets under management also saw considerable growth, reaching Rs 18,939 crore by December 31, 2024, up from Rs 15,764 crore at the end of March 31, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)