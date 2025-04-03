Left Menu

Standard Chartered Expands at GIFT City, Fuels India's Financial Growth

Standard Chartered Bank has expanded its presence at GIFT City by moving to larger premises, underscoring its commitment to India's international finance hub. The bank has seen a 150% growth in funded assets at GIFT City, enhancing its capabilities and drawing multinational clients.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:44 IST
Standard Chartered Bank reinforced its dedication to India's financial sector by relocating to a larger office at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, widely known as GIFT City. The move underscores the bank's commitment to supporting India's ambitious global financial aspirations.

The expansion reflects a significant investment in talent, technology, and product offerings within its Corporate & Institutional Banking division. The bank, which boasts one of the most robust on-ground teams among foreign banks at GIFT City, continues to focus on innovation and market development.

Under the leadership of P D Singh, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, India & South Asia, the inauguration of the new premises was attended by senior officials from IFSCA, GIFT House, and the British High Commission's Office. This underscores the pivotal role Standard Chartered plays in the development of GIFT City.

