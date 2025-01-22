Left Menu

Haryana's Strides in Gender Equality: Celebrating a Decade of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Haryana's sex ratio has improved from 861 in 2014 to 910, reflecting the impact of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini credits this progress to sustained efforts in eliminating gender discrimination and enhancing opportunities for girls. Meanwhile, political tensions remain high with critiques of Delhi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:25 IST
  • India

Haryana has reported a notable increase in its sex ratio, rising from 861 in 2014 to 910, a significant improvement highlighted by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative.

This scheme, initiated to combat gender discrimination and enhance educational opportunities for girls, has been credited for the state's positive change. The Haryana government is committed to further progress with innovative measures, such as appointing women sarpanches as village ambassadors. These efforts aim to maintain the momentum in improving gender equality in the state.

On a political front, Saini criticized Delhi's AAP government, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of unmet promises. As election campaigns heat up, Saini predicts a strong performance by the BJP in Delhi, underscoring the growing political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

