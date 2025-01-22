Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Jalgaon: Train Mishap Claims Lives and Injuries

A tragic train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, involving the Karnataka Express, resulted in at least 12 deaths and 6 injuries. Both Chief Ministers Kejriwal and Fadnavis extended their condolences and announced financial aid for the victims. The accident occurred when passengers were hit while deboarding due to a suspected fire.

Updated: 22-01-2025 23:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a heartbreaking incident, the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra witnessed a tragic train accident when the Karnataka Express collided with passengers, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring six others. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences, describing the event as a profound tragedy.

Kejriwal took to social media, conveying his sorrow, 'Got the sad news of the train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to those injured.' Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that the state government would cover medical expenses for the injured.

The accident involved the passengers of the Pushpak Express, who had evacuated their train due to a suspected fire, only to be hit by the passing Karnataka Express. The Railway Board's Information & Publicity Department Executive Director, Dilip Kumar, provided insight into the incident, stating that an alarm chain pull on the Pushpak Express led to passengers deboarding and tragically positioning themselves on the adjacent track.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde termed the incident 'unfortunate,' adding that rescue operations were in progress and efforts were being made to assist those affected by the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

