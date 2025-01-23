Left Menu

Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Delhi Flights and Grip Northern India

Foggy conditions in Delhi delayed flights and impacted several parts of India on Thursday. The city's temperature was 12.6°C, while air quality remained poor. Night shelters in Delhi housed the homeless. Fog also affected Prayagraj, West Bengal, Odisha, and Kashmir, with adverse weather continuing in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:59 IST
Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Delhi Flights and Grip Northern India
Several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport delayed due to fog (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foggy weather threw flight schedules into disarray at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning, as multiple flights faced delays. The India Meteorological Department reported a chilly 12.6 degrees Celsius in the capital at 5:30 a.m.

As the Central Pollution Control Board recorded a concerning Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262 at 8 a.m., the city's air quality was deemed poor, a significant health concern for its citizens. Typically, AQI levels between 201-300 signal poor air quality, detrimental to sensitive groups.

Amid these challenging conditions, the city's homeless sought refuge in night shelters as the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) deployed 235 pagoda tents. Meanwhile, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, hosting the Mahakumbh festival, was shrouded in thick fog, although worshippers continued to throng the holy Triveni Sangam.

Not spared from adverse weather, Prayagraj reported 12.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. Elsewhere, fog enveloped Ayodhya, while a cold wave cast a pall over the city. Similar conditions persisted in West Bengal and Odisha, notably at Sainthia Junction railway station and in Puri, respectively.

Kashmir Valley's cold wave saw temperatures plummet to minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, with a forecast of rain predicted in Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and northern Rajasthan on January 23, suggesting continued volatile weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025