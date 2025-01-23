Life-Saving Green Corridors Facilitate Organ Transfer from Jabalpur

In a humanitarian breakthrough, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has created two vital green corridors to ensure the swift transportation of donated human organs to Bhopal and Indore.

On Thursday, the corridors facilitated the transfer of a liver to Choithram Hospital in Indore and a heart to AIIMS Bhopal. This coordinated effort follows the family's noble decision to donate the organs of Baliram, a patient declared brain dead after a severe accident.

Under the meticulous coordination of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Sanjay Mishra, and substantial police involvement — with 125 personnel deployed — the transportation was executed seamlessly. The corridors included an aircraft at Jabalpur airport and a helicopter from a helipad at Tilwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)