Life-Saving Green Corridors Facilitate Organ Transfer from Jabalpur

Two green corridors have been established at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur for the expeditious transfer of organs to Bhopal and Indore. This initiative follows a family’s decision to donate the organs of a brain-dead man, ensuring the timely transplant of a liver and a heart.

Updated: 23-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:55 IST
Jabalpur CMHO, Dr Sanjay Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a humanitarian breakthrough, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has created two vital green corridors to ensure the swift transportation of donated human organs to Bhopal and Indore.

On Thursday, the corridors facilitated the transfer of a liver to Choithram Hospital in Indore and a heart to AIIMS Bhopal. This coordinated effort follows the family's noble decision to donate the organs of Baliram, a patient declared brain dead after a severe accident.

Under the meticulous coordination of Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Sanjay Mishra, and substantial police involvement — with 125 personnel deployed — the transportation was executed seamlessly. The corridors included an aircraft at Jabalpur airport and a helicopter from a helipad at Tilwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

