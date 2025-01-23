Harbour Energy's Strategic Rise with Wintershall Dea Acquisition

Britain's Harbour Energy anticipates a significant surge in production for 2025, as a direct result of its strategic acquisition of Wintershall Dea's oil and gas assets last year. The deal, valued at $11.2 billion, was conducted alongside BASF and LetterOne, aiming to establish Harbour as one of the top independent producers globally.

As the largest oil and gas producer in the British North Sea, Harbour forecasts its 2025 output to range between 450,000 and 475,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), a noticeable increase from the 258,000 boepd anticipated in 2024. This growth is spotlighted in a trading update ahead of Harbour's 2024 financial results, scheduled for March 6.

The company also highlighted that its capital expenditure is expected to rise considerably to between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion in 2025, influenced by the integration of the Wintershall Dea portfolio. In comparison, Harbour had estimated its total capital spending for 2024 at $1.8 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)