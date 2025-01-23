Left Menu

Energean Eyes Doubling Gas Output by 2025

Energean, the UK-based gas producer, aims to significantly boost its production primarily from its key market in Israel by 2025. With a focus on new developments such as the Katlan field, the company anticipates production to rise from 114,000 boepd in 2024 to 120,000-130,000 boepd in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:23 IST
Energean Eyes Doubling Gas Output by 2025

Energean announced on Thursday its expectation of increased production in 2025, as the UK-based gas producer leverages rising sales in Israel, its primary market.

The firm, with significant output from an offshore facility in Israel, has set ambitious goals to double its production, focusing on developments including the Katlan field. Their production in 2024 was 114,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 112,000 boepd originating from Israel.

Energean projects an increase to 120,000-130,000 boepd in 2025. CEO Mathios Rigas highlighted over $4 billion in new long-term gas sales agreements in Israel, citing growing regional demand due to increased electricity needs and coal phase-out, positioning the firm for further sales growth through additional agreements, potentially including export contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025