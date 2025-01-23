Celebrating Parakram Diwas: PM Modi Honors Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address marking Parakram Diwas, honored the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Modi reflected on Bose's pivotal role in India's struggle for independence and his enduring inspiration in nation-building efforts, particularly as the country works towards becoming a developed nation.

The Prime Minister praised Odisha for its grand celebrations of Bose's legacy and the exhibition showcasing his life in Cuttack. Modi highlighted Bose's choice to sacrifice a comfortable life for the country's freedom, urging citizens to step out of comfort zones for a developed India (Viksit Bharat). He emphasized unity as a vital element then and now.

Modi recognized Netaji's significant contributions to India's history, including forming the Azad Hind Fauj. He discussed the initiatives honoring Bose's legacy, such as a dedicated museum at the Red Fort and Parakram Diwas. Modi expressed optimism about India's growing economic power and urged collective efforts for a Viksit Bharat, inspired by Netaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)