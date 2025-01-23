Left Menu

Celebrating Parakram Diwas: PM Modi Honors Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On Parakram Diwas, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emphasizing his legacy in India's independence struggle. He highlighted Netaji's role in unifying diverse groups for freedom and stressed the importance of continuing this spirit for India's development. Modi reiterated India's commitment to honoring Netaji's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address marking Parakram Diwas, honored the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Modi reflected on Bose's pivotal role in India's struggle for independence and his enduring inspiration in nation-building efforts, particularly as the country works towards becoming a developed nation.

The Prime Minister praised Odisha for its grand celebrations of Bose's legacy and the exhibition showcasing his life in Cuttack. Modi highlighted Bose's choice to sacrifice a comfortable life for the country's freedom, urging citizens to step out of comfort zones for a developed India (Viksit Bharat). He emphasized unity as a vital element then and now.

Modi recognized Netaji's significant contributions to India's history, including forming the Azad Hind Fauj. He discussed the initiatives honoring Bose's legacy, such as a dedicated museum at the Red Fort and Parakram Diwas. Modi expressed optimism about India's growing economic power and urged collective efforts for a Viksit Bharat, inspired by Netaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

