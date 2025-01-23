Tensions Escalate in Mokama: Exchange of Gunfire Amidst Land Dispute

Amidst a violent incident in Mokama, former MLA Anant Singh has alleged that associates of his were injured in a gunfight involving two men, Sonu and Monu, described as local criminals. The confrontation erupted over a property dispute, escalating to gunfire between opposing groups.

Anant Singh criticized the local law enforcement's handling of the situation, accusing them of corruption and negligence. He expressed his concern for public safety and denied any need for personal security, indicating dissatisfaction with the police's response.

The police, meanwhile, have launched an investigation, registering three FIRs concerning the matter. ASP Rakesh Kumar confirmed that the clash primarily involved issues related to property and a loan dispute, leading to the confrontation when Singh arrived to support one party. Anant Singh, recently sentenced to prison in an unrelated arms case, continues to be a significant political figure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)