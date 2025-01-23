Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Mokama: Exchange of Gunfire Amidst Land Dispute

Former MLA Anant Singh claims that his associate was injured during a confrontation with alleged gang members, Sonu and Monu, in Mokama. The conflict reportedly centered around a property dispute. Police have registered three FIRs and are investigating the incident, which involved multiple parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:23 IST
Tensions Escalate in Mokama: Exchange of Gunfire Amidst Land Dispute
Former MLA Anant Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a violent incident in Mokama, former MLA Anant Singh has alleged that associates of his were injured in a gunfight involving two men, Sonu and Monu, described as local criminals. The confrontation erupted over a property dispute, escalating to gunfire between opposing groups.

Anant Singh criticized the local law enforcement's handling of the situation, accusing them of corruption and negligence. He expressed his concern for public safety and denied any need for personal security, indicating dissatisfaction with the police's response.

The police, meanwhile, have launched an investigation, registering three FIRs concerning the matter. ASP Rakesh Kumar confirmed that the clash primarily involved issues related to property and a loan dispute, leading to the confrontation when Singh arrived to support one party. Anant Singh, recently sentenced to prison in an unrelated arms case, continues to be a significant political figure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025