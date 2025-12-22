Not leaders, only TMC workers can stop BJP from setting foot in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:17 IST
