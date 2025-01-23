Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Honored and Remembered Across India

On the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his grandnephew Chittapriyo Bose reminisced about petitioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Their appeal for an investigation into Netaji's mysterious disappearance culminated in Modi's decision to initiate the declassification of related files, an endeavor marked by Netaji's enduring mystery.

In 2014, Chittapriyo, his elder brother, two cousins, and an aunt approached PM Modi in Kolkata, requesting an inquiry post-August 18, 1945. Although initially, no formal invitation from the PMO was received, a determined 50-member delegation traveled to the PM's residence, leading to Modi's commitment to declassify the files and the subsequent announcement of Parakram Diwas.

Marking the occasion today, PM Modi delivered an address via video on Parakram Diwas, recalling Netaji's contributions to India. Celebrations spanned Netaji's birthplace in Odisha, with President Droupadi Murmu also paying tributes. The Central government's 2021 declaration of Parakram Diwas commemorates Netaji's legacy through events at places like Barabati Fort in 2025 and past ones at Victoria Memorial and Red Fort.

