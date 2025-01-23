Left Menu

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Honored and Remembered Across India

Commemorating the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary, initiatives like declassification of files and events at iconic venues celebrate his contributions. As Parakram Diwas unfolds, leaders, including PM Modi and President Murmu, honor his valor, while grand celebrations are planned for future anniversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:07 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Honored and Remembered Across India
Grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chittapriyo Bose.(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his grandnephew Chittapriyo Bose reminisced about petitioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Their appeal for an investigation into Netaji's mysterious disappearance culminated in Modi's decision to initiate the declassification of related files, an endeavor marked by Netaji's enduring mystery.

In 2014, Chittapriyo, his elder brother, two cousins, and an aunt approached PM Modi in Kolkata, requesting an inquiry post-August 18, 1945. Although initially, no formal invitation from the PMO was received, a determined 50-member delegation traveled to the PM's residence, leading to Modi's commitment to declassify the files and the subsequent announcement of Parakram Diwas.

Marking the occasion today, PM Modi delivered an address via video on Parakram Diwas, recalling Netaji's contributions to India. Celebrations spanned Netaji's birthplace in Odisha, with President Droupadi Murmu also paying tributes. The Central government's 2021 declaration of Parakram Diwas commemorates Netaji's legacy through events at places like Barabati Fort in 2025 and past ones at Victoria Memorial and Red Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025