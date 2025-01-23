Allegations of Organised Crime: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Bail Controversy Unfolds

Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in an ongoing MCOCA case, presenting evidence suggesting his involvement and that of his fugitive associates in organised crime activities within the city.

According to police reports, Balyan, alongside Kapil Sangwan—known as Nandu—and others from the syndicate, allegedly coerced property owners into selling at undervalued rates. They purportedly used dubious agreements made in the name of a fugitive, Umed Singh, to manipulate property statuses to their advantage, further intimidating rightful owners.

The police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh, with public witness testimonies supporting allegations and audio clips featuring alleged conversations between Balyan and Sangwan, submitted for analysis. While police continue probing financial gains linked to these operations, Balyan's defense, led by Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, argues the charges are politicized and baseless ahead of election activities.

Balyan was detained on December 4, following previous bail in an extortion case. Meanwhile, the trial court highlighted substantial evidence of his syndicate involvement and rejected his bail plea. The Delhi High Court has scheduled further hearings, with Justice Vikas Mahajan noting the ongoing deliberations.

