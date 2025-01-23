Nation Honors Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On Parakram Diwas

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, joined national leaders in paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, emphasizing Bose's pivotal role in India's freedom movement. Khattar spoke of Netaji's formation of the Azad Hind Fauj as a cornerstone of his legacy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed these sentiments, expressing pride that such an influential leader hailed from their region. Soren highlighted Netaji's profound impact across states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha, underlining the local sense of pride.

The commemoration, marked officially as Parakram Diwas since 2021, continues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Droupadi Murmu offering tributes. In recent years, events like unveiling a hologram statue at India Gate and naming islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees have been significant gestures to honor Netaji.

This year's observance at Netaji's birthplace in Cuttack includes a series of events managed by the Ministry of Culture, featuring exhibitions, a sculpture workshop, and cultural performances. These celebrations attract national attention, reinforcing Netaji's legacy and instilling patriotic values in future generations.

The three-day event will see dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Odisha, participating in various activities dedicated to Netaji's life and contributions. The program will also screen films on Netaji and host an AR/VR display of his achievements to inspire attendees.

