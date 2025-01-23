Left Menu

Nation Honors Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On Parakram Diwas

Indian leaders, including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas with tributes and celebrations across the country. The event features cultural performances and exhibitions to honor Netaji's legacy and influence on the national freedom movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:53 IST
Nation Honors Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On Parakram Diwas
Union Minister Khattar paid tribute to Netaji Bose on his birth anniversary.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, joined national leaders in paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, emphasizing Bose's pivotal role in India's freedom movement. Khattar spoke of Netaji's formation of the Azad Hind Fauj as a cornerstone of his legacy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed these sentiments, expressing pride that such an influential leader hailed from their region. Soren highlighted Netaji's profound impact across states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha, underlining the local sense of pride.

The commemoration, marked officially as Parakram Diwas since 2021, continues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Droupadi Murmu offering tributes. In recent years, events like unveiling a hologram statue at India Gate and naming islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees have been significant gestures to honor Netaji.

This year's observance at Netaji's birthplace in Cuttack includes a series of events managed by the Ministry of Culture, featuring exhibitions, a sculpture workshop, and cultural performances. These celebrations attract national attention, reinforcing Netaji's legacy and instilling patriotic values in future generations.

The three-day event will see dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Odisha, participating in various activities dedicated to Netaji's life and contributions. The program will also screen films on Netaji and host an AR/VR display of his achievements to inspire attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025